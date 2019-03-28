Edinburgh v Munster: Road closures and parking restrictions announced

Have your say

Road closures have been announced ahead of two sporting events in the Capital on Saturday.

Major traffic disruption is expected as Edinburgh Rugby take on Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter final at BT Murrayfield. Kick-off is at 12.45pm.

A map of the restrictions surrounding Murrayfield. Picture: Prepared by @edintravel and OpenStreetMap contributors

Hearts are also taking on Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park in the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 3pm kick-off.

For the rugby:

Roseburn Street will be closed from 10.45am to 2.45pm and again from 2pm to 4.15pm.

Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue will be closed at Roseburn Street from 10.45am to 4.15pm.

Riversdale Bridge will be closed from 11.15am to 3.15pm.

Roseburn Terrace, West Coates and Balbirnie Place will be closed from 2pm to 4.15pm.

Rosebery Crescent (between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent); Grosvenor Gardens, Grosvenor Street (at West Maitland Street); Magdala Crescent (between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent); Corstorphine Road (between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace, except public transport buses); Murrayfield Road (between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road, except public transport buses); Haymarket Terrace (except trams); Haymarket Yards (except trams); West Approach Road (between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street); and Westfield Road (between entrance to Sainsbury’s and West Approach Road) will be closed from 2pm to 4.15pm.

For the football:

McLeod street will be closed from 2pm to 5.30pm and there will be signed parking restrictions.

