Edinburgh weather: Drivers urged to be cautious as heavy fog descends on Edinburgh and the Lothians
Drivers have been urged to take extra care on the roads this morning as heavy morning fog descends on the Lothians.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 7:36 am
Traffic Scotland has tweeted that Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians are currently experiencing heavy fog, making visibility on the roads difficult.
They wrote: “We're noticing heavy fog in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians.
"Please take extra care if driving in the area this morning.”
The Met Office are predicting that the weather will brighten up by around 1 pm with temperature highs of 19 C.