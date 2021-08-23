Traffic Scotland has tweeted that Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians are currently experiencing heavy fog, making visibility on the roads difficult.

They wrote: “We're noticing heavy fog in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh weather: Drivers urged to be cautious as heavy fog descends on Edinburgh and the Lothians. Picture credit: Traffic Scotland

"Please take extra care if driving in the area this morning.”

The Met Office are predicting that the weather will brighten up by around 1 pm with temperature highs of 19 C.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.