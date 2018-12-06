Edinburgh weather: High winds to cause travel disruption on Forth bridges

High winds could cause travel disruption on the Forth bridges tomorrow as the stormy weather hits Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for wind between 5am and midnight tomorrow which will affect most of the country.

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said the worst of the weather will be felt in the west of Scotland but that Edinburgh and the Lothians will still experience blustery conditions.

Wind gusts of up to 65mph are expected in the Firth of Forth, which means the Forth Road Bridge could close to all vehicles.

It means there is likely to be a 40mph speed limit in place for vehicles using the Queensferry Crossing, which could also be closed to double-decker buses.

Ms Diamond said that gusts of between 40mph and 50mph are expected in the Capital itself.

She said: “We are looking at winds strengthening throughout the day in the Edinburgh area.

“There is the possibility of disruption to travel, be it road, rail or air, and some roads and bridges may be closed and there is the risk of things like tiles falling from roofs.”

Ms Diamond said that heavy rain is expected in Edinburgh tomorrow morning, and that this will ease off throughout the day with the chance of some blustery showers.

Temperatures will reach between 8C and 10C in Edinburgh tomorrow, but the wind and rain will make it feel colder.

On Saturday, winds will ease off throughout the day with some sunny spells emerging in the afternoon.

More sunshine and dry weather is expected in the Capital on Sunday but it will be colder with daily highs of 7C, and overnight lows dipping to freezing or just below.

