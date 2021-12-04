Edinburgh weather: Snow warning for parts of South West Scotland and the Borders
The Met Office has put a yellow warning for snow in place for this evening, which covers parts of South West Scotland and the Borders.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:01 pm
The yellow warning was issued at 3.17pm this afternoon, and will remain in place until 11.45pm tonight.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh Zoo may be forced to return giant pandas to China, as 10-year agreemen...
The Met Office has advised that the snow could cause “tricky travel conditions”, and said that people should expect longer journey times.
They have also warned of icy conditions following the snow, which could increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries.