Edinburgh weather: Snow warning for parts of South West Scotland and the Borders

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for snow in place for this evening, which covers parts of South West Scotland and the Borders.

By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:01 pm

The yellow warning was issued at 3.17pm this afternoon, and will remain in place until 11.45pm tonight.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh Zoo may be forced to return giant pandas to China, as 10-year agreemen...

The Met Office has advised that the snow could cause “tricky travel conditions”, and said that people should expect longer journey times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They have also warned of icy conditions following the snow, which could increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The Met Office have forecasted that snow will hit parts of Scotland this evening.
EdinburghBordersCoronavirus