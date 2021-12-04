The yellow warning was issued at 3.17pm this afternoon, and will remain in place until 11.45pm tonight.

The Met Office has advised that the snow could cause “tricky travel conditions”, and said that people should expect longer journey times.

They have also warned of icy conditions following the snow, which could increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

