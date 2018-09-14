Edinburgh weekend roadworks: roads to watch out for

Have your say

After a summer of roadworks leaving motorists frustrated at traffic delays, motorists in and around Edinburgh will be faced with some more obstructions this weekend.

Here are some of the roads affected, according to a post on the Edinburgh Travel News Twitter page:

-City Bypass A720; Colinton/Fairmilehead; Lothianburn to Straiton; road closed overnight to eastbound traffic due to carriageway inspections, diversion via Frogston Road. Fri Sep 14th at 8pm to Sep 15th at 6.30am.

-Gorgie Road A71; Sighthill/Gorgie; between Ardmillan Terrace and Murieston Lane; 4-way temporary traffic lights as BT clear blocked cable ducts; 9am-5pm on Sat Sep 15th. Also 3-way temporary lights between 9am and 5pm on Sunday Sep 16th at Mcleod Street.

-George Street; city centre Frederick Street to Castle Street; road closed to westbound traffic due to crane lift; 7am-6pm Sun Sep 16th

-Charlotte Square; city centre at George Street; southbound road closure due to Scottish Water doing manhole repairs; 9am-4pm Sun Sep 16th

-St John's Road A8; Costorphine/Murrayfield at Costorphine Bank Drive; city bound lane closure and no left turn into Costorphine Bank Drive, due to BT cabling works; 9.30am-6.30pm on Sun Sep 16th

-Bridge Road B701; Colinton/Fairmilehead at Spylaw Street; 3-way temporary traffic lights, westbound/northbound bus stop closed due to Scottish Water ironwork repairs; 9.30am-4pm on Sun Sep 16th

-Broomhouse Drive; Sighthill/Gorgie at Saughton House; off-peak lane closures/contraflow due to Virgin Media manhole repairs; 9.30am-4pm on Sun Sep 16th

-Dundee Street; Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart at Gibson Terrace; 3-way temporary traffic lights for Scottish Water ironwork repairs; 9.30am-4pm on Sun Sep 16th