Electric cyclist in ‘serious condition’ following collision with van in North Berwick

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between an electric bike and a van.

The incident took place at the junction of Dirleton Road and Hamilton Road, in North Berwick.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 40, dies after collision with lorry in Portobello

It happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday as a man using an electric bike approached the junction from Dirleton Avenue and a white van approached from the Hamilton Road side.

Emergency services attended and the 37-year-old cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The 47-year-old male van driver was injured.

The road was closed for approximately two and a half hours for collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle, from Dalkeith’s Road Policing Unit, said: “As a result of the collision the cyclist suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

“I’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police at their earliest opportunity to assist with our inquiries.

“Anyone who may have dash cam footage of what happened, or of the van or bike involved immediately prior to the collision, should get in touch as soon as possible to provide this to officers.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2267 of 12 March.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.