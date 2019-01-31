Emergency services attend accident near Edinburgh’s Seafield Road

Have your say

Major delays are being experienced in the north east of Edinburgh near Seafield Road following an accident this morning.

A accident took place on Sir Harry Lauder Road partially blocking access to the road near Evans Halshaw garage. Traffic has been slow from Baileyfield Road & Seafield Road East.

Emergency services are at the scene but the road has now been cleared. Commuters are still experiencing lengthy delays around the whole area.

