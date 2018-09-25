Emirates axes some Edinburgh-Dubai flights days before launch

Have your say

Emirates is to cut back its new Edinburgh to Dubai service weeks after they are launched next Monday.

Industry sources said the reduction from a daily service to five days a week was because of poor sales.

There will be no flights on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Passengers will be offered seats on flights from Glasgow - from where Emirates flies twice a day to Dubai - or Newcastle instead.

The airline was seen as a major coup for Edinburgh Airport as it offers the biggest route network via its Dubai hub compared to other Middle Eastern carriers.

The Edinburgh link was announced after smaller rival Etihad said it was scrapping Edinburgh-Doha flights.

In a memo to the travel trade, Emirates said: "Between 28 October and 10 December, and 15 January and 30 March 2019, Emirates will operate five flights a week between Dubai and Edinburgh instead of a daily service."

A daily service will be restored over the busier festive period.

Emirates said: "This decision was made after a recent review of our operations, which was undertaken to ensure the optimal commercial utilisation of our aircraft fleet.

"Passengers with bookings on the affected flights should contact Emirates or the travel company where their original booking was made for assistance.

"Emirates apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."