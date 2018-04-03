Etihad’s Edinburgh-Abu Dhabi air route to be axed

Have your say

Etihad Airways is to drop its Edinburgh flights to Abu Dhabi, The Scotsman has learned.

Confirmation from the Middle Eastern airline is expected shortly.

Etihad has faced competition from two other Middle Eastern airlines from Scotland

The service will end in October, just three years after being launched in competition with Qatar Airways to Doha.

Most passengers have used the hubs as stepping stones to other destinations on the airlines' networks, such as in Asia and Australia.

However, the airline has a smaller network of destinations than Qatar or Emirates, which flies twice a day between Glasgow and Dubai.

The decision will come as a major blow to Etihad, whose then chief executive James Hogan announced in Scotland in 2014 that it would launch two Scottish routes.

The second one never materialised.

An aviation source said: "It fits with a period of cutbacks Etihad has been making across their network and a relatively poor performance at Edinburgh..

"Qatar Airways will be upgrading to larger Airbus A350 from Edinburgh at the same time.

"The new China flight between Edinburgh and Beijing from June won't help Etihad’s economics in the route either."

An Etihad spokesman said: “Etihad Airways continues to review its network and make a select number of adjustments which will be announced at the appropriate time, taking into account the needs of our staff, partners, and customers.

"In recent weeks the airline has increased its European schedule introducing an additional daily flight from Rome to Abu Dhabi and launching services from Baku.”