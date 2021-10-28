The incident involving a car on fire happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday on Dundas Street in Edinburgh.

Photos show a fire engulfing the black car.

A witness said they saw one fire engine rushing to the scene as they spotted the blaze at work.

It is understood the blaze was swiftly extinguished by the fire crew.

The witness who saw the Dundas Street blaze said: “I saw it burning from where I was working.

"There was a car on fire at the side of the road. It looked like it had been parked.

"One fire engine arrived as I was approaching and they put it out pretty quickly – within 60 to 90 seconds. There was lots of smoke as they were putting it out."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

