First Bus Livingston depot to hold recruitment day for female drivers

A leading bus company is holding an open recruitment day for female drivers in Livingston next week.

First Bus West Lothian will be running the event on Friday, January 18th between 9:30am and 12:30pm.

A statement released by the company read: “Is it time for a career change? Ever thought about being a First Bus bus driver?

“We are proud to have a team full of men and women as part of our team at First West Lothian.

“We are having a Ladies Recruitment Open Day at our Livingston Depot on Friday 18th January 9.30am to 12.30pm, and can’t wait for our team to continue to grow.

“Come along and meet the team you will be working with and learn about all the great benefits of working for First Bus. All you need is to be aged 18 or over and bring your driving licence. Once recruited you will train at our Driving Academy and join one of the biggest employers in West Lothian.”

The company also said that, if recruits already hold a Passenger Carrying Vehicle licence, they will offer a £1,000 sign on bonus (terms and conditions apply).

For more information about the event, call 01506 424124.

