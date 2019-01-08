Five in hospital after horror crash between bus and car near Bathgate

Have your say

FIVE people have been hospitalised after a bus collided with a car on a road in West Lothian.

Emergency Crews rushed to the incident at on the B792 near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout at Torphichen after the vehicle crashed down a roadside embankment.

Police officers arrived on the scene at around 12.55pm this afternoon, backed by a huge response team from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The air ambulance was also in attendance along with a special paramedic operations team and Emergency Medical Retrieval Service.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

It is understood an E&M Horsburgh coach was one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

In a post on Twitter, West Lothian Council said school bus services for Bathgate Academy and nearby St Kentigern’s would be rerouted due to the road closure.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was set to remain closed during rush hour.

She added: “Police in West Lothian respnded to the Ballencrieff Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at around 12.55pm on Tuesday 8th January following a collision involving a bus and car.”

“The road is currently closed as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1248 hours today to attend an incident in Bathgate.

“We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a Patient Transport Vehicle, an air ambulance, our Emergency Medical Retrieval Service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.

“We transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”