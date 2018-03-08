Flight from Edinburgh drops 500ft after ice emergency

A PILOT had to take emergency action after a plane nearly stalled mid-air due to ice rapidly forming on its wing.

The Sumburgh-bound flight took off from Edinburgh Airport with 33 passengers on board. During the climb, the Saab-Scania went through some cloud and hit light turbulence. This then intensified and ice began to quickly form on the upper wing of the plane, causing a performance loss. The stick shaker, which warns the pilots of an imminent stall, activated three times before the co-pilot brought the flight into a descent of 500ft in order to pick up speed. After this, the plane regained its normal position and carried on its journey without any further issue. The incident - from just after 2pm on June 5, 2017 - has been reported by the latest Air Accidents Investigation Branch.