Flights grounded at Scottish airports due to extreme weather

A number of airports are still dealing with the knock on effect from cancellations yesterday and the extreme weather that ravaged much of Scotland.

A red alert was issued for parts of the country yesterday as the Beast from the East brought heavy snowfall and bitter winds.

Temperatures in many parts fell to -6 degrees with colder conditions expected to last until at least Friday.

Glasgow Airport confirmed that there will be no more flights until 3pm.

Reports suggest that 400 people have been stranded at the airport.

They tweeted: “Following heavy snow showers overnight and with a red alert still in place we will be extending the closure of the airport until 3pm on Thursday.

“Further snow is forecast during the day which will make travel conditions to and from the airport extremely challenging.

“This decision has been taken with the safety of passengers and staff in mind. We would advise passengers not to travel to the airport and anyone with travel plans should contact their airline directly for specific flight information.”

As well as cancellations at Glasgow, dozens of routes have been cancelled at Edinburgh.

Travel conditions in Scotland this morning mean that the airport and airlines do not have the critical mass of staff needed to run operations securely.

The airport is therefore closed until this position is reviewed at 10am today.

Edinburgh Airport has asked that passengers to not come to the airport unless their airline has confirmed that their flight is scheduled.

Prestwick and Aberdeen are open.

Ryanair expects further flight delays and cancellations at airports today and tomorrow and told customers check the status of their flight

A number of flights have been cancelled for Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd March 2018.