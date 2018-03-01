Flights grounded at Scottish airports set to close

A number of airports are still dealing with the knock on effect from cancellations yesterday and the extreme weather that ravaged much of Scotland.

A red alert was issued for parts of the country yesterday as the Beast from the East brought heavy snowfall and bitter winds.

Temperatures in many parts fell to -6 degrees with colder conditions expected to last until at least Friday.

Glasgow Airport confirmed that there will be no more flights until 3pm and Edinburgh Airport is set to close at 6pm

Reports suggest that 400 people have been stranded at the airport.

They tweeted: “Following heavy snow showers overnight and with a red alert still in place we will be extending the closure of the airport until 3pm on Thursday.

“Further snow is forecast during the day which will make travel conditions to and from the airport extremely challenging.

“This decision has been taken with the safety of passengers and staff in mind. We would advise passengers not to travel to the airport and anyone with travel plans should contact their airline directly for specific flight information.”

As well as cancellations at Glasgow, dozens of routes have been cancelled at Edinburgh.

Travel conditions in Scotland this morning mean that the airport and airlines do not have the critical mass of staff needed to run operations securely.

The airport is therefore closed until this position is reviewed at 10am today.

Edinburgh Airport has continued some operations but is set to close at 6pm.

A spokesperson said: “We ask that all other passengers DO NOT come to the airport. All passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport

“We believe that closure at 6pm gives us the best opportunity to prepare for tomorrow.

“We are expecting further disruption tomorrow and that the situation regarding getting staff to and from the airport will remain challenging.

“For now, our priority is our passengers and our staff.

“We are working closely with Marketing Edinburgh and the city’s hoteliers to find accommodation for any stranded passengers. We are grateful for the response from city hotels to house those who need it.

The safety of our passengers and our staff are our priority, and we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.

Prestwick and Aberdeen are open.

Ryanair expects further flight delays and cancellations at airports today and tomorrow and told customers check the status of their flight

A number of flights have been cancelled for Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd March 2018 and in Dublin.