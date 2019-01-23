Flying Scotsman to steam round Forth in May

Flying Scotsman is to haul trips round the "Forth Circle" to Fife and Stirling in May, its National Railway Museum owners have announced.

News of the world's most famous locomotive's second Scottish visit this year will give steam lovers the chance to join an excursion at a fraction of the cost of its other Scottish trip this year, to Inverness.

Tickets for the four-hour rides are expected to cost from around £99 to £149, with booking likely to open in early March.

That compares to between £699 and £999 for Flying Scotsman's Edinburgh-Inverness trip earlier in May, which includes three nights in a hotel but the return journey will be hauled by a diesel locomotive instead.

The Forth Circle trips on Sunday, 19 May will be from Linlithgow or Dalmeny in South Queensferry via the Forth Bridge and round the Fife Circle via Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, then through Dunfermline, Culross, Alloa and Stirling.

Roger Haynes, commercial director of Bo'ness-based SRPS Railtours, which is organising the trips, said: "We are delighted that in May, Flying Scotsman will haul our Forth Circle steam specials which cross the iconic Forth Bridge and feature the Fife coast and Stirling Castle along this scenic route around central Scotland."

Flying Scotsman, which will celebrate its centenary in 2023, is the oldest working locomotive still operating on main lines in Britain.

It was restored at a cost of more than £4 million by the museum in 2016 and has visited Scotland three times since for tours of the Borders Railway and Fife Circle.

Flying Scotsman’s first trip of the year - the ‘Scotsman Salute’ - took place on 11 January as a special tribute to former owner Sir William McAlpine, who died last year.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: “As ever, I would like to remind people wishing to see Flying Scotsman, to do so in safety and to ensure they do not trespass on the railway line.”

Flying Scotsman was designed by Edinburgh-born Sir Nigel Gresley and built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER)

It was the first steam locomotive to achieve an authenticated speed of 100mph and the first to complete a non-stop run between Edinburgh and London.