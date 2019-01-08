Four hospitalised after horror crash between bus and car near Bathgate

FOUR people have been hospitalised following a horror bus crash in West Lothian.

Emergency Crews rushed to the incident at on the B792 near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout at Torphichen after the vehicle crashed down a roadside embankment.

Police officers and ambulance crews arrived on the scene at around 12.55pm this afternoon, while an air ambulance has also been in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was set to remain closed during rush hour.

She added: “Police in West Lothian responded to the Ballencrieff Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at around 12.55pm on Tuesday 8th January following a collision involving a bus and car.”

“The road is currently closed as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision.”

