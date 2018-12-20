Gatwick Airport closed after drones flown near runway

Ten thousand passengers have suffered flight chaos after the runway at Gatwick Airport was closed due to drones being flown nearby.

Flights in and out of the UK’s second busiest airport were suspended about 9pm last night after two of the devices were seen near the West Sussex airfield.

Gatwick announced the runway had reopened about 3am today, but 45 minutes later it was shut again after a further sighting of drones.

Gatwick’s chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said drones had been spotted over the airport as late as 7am.

He blasted the “irresponsible” act, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that 10,000 people had been affected by the closure, including 2,000 whose flights had been unable to take off.

He said two drones had been seen flying “over the perimeter fence and into where the runway operates from”.

Mr Woodroofe told Sky News: “The police have 20 units out looking for the operator of that drone and once they find them, they will bring them to justice, which is five years imprisonment for endangering an aircraft.”

Mr Woodroofe also said thousands of people had been disrupted by the airport closure.

“There is an enormous amount of disruption,” he said.

“In terms of yesterday’s operation, there were 10,000 people who were disrupted: 2,000 people who couldn’t fly out of Gatwick last night, 2,000 people who didn’t leave their origin destinations last night and 6,000 people who were on their way here and ended up at different diverted airports.

“Today we have a raft of cancellations coming through as we work very closely with our airline partners to try and build a schedule.”

A Gatwick spokesman said 110,000 passengers were due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights today.

He was unable to state how many of these passengers had already been affected, but the first wave of flights is normally the busiest time of the day.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport if their flight is cancelled.