Glasgow Queen Street named most unpopular station in UK

Glasgow Queen Street has been given an unwanted accolade after frustrated commuters named it Britain’s most unpopular railway station.

A survey of tens of thousands of rail passengers found that the city terminus was far aND away the most reviled station anywhere in the UK, with travellers describing it as a “mess” and “absolute bomb site.”

The survey by Transport Focus, an independent watchdog, found that only 58% of passengers were “satisfied” with the station. It was carried out between September and November last year, shortly after a £100m modernisation project at Glasgow Queen Street got underway.

But nine months into the work, some passengers remain unhappy with the condition of the station, used by thousands of commuters travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh every day.

Cameron MacIntosh, 32, a sales adviser from Stirling, said: “The station is an absolute bomb site at the moment.

“It really looks like a place from the third world. I try and avoid it.”

John McInnes, a 46-year-old technician from Cumbernauld, commented: “I hope they are going to finish it because it looks a disaster just now.

“It’s embarrassing bringing friends or relations here. They can’t believe the mess of the place.”

READ MORE: ScotRail apologises for Glasgow Central station disruption

Receptionist Margaret McGinley, 36, from Larbert, said: “It will look bad for a while, but I think it’ll be amazing when they’ve completed the renovation work.”

The Abellio ScotRail-operated station was used by 15 million passengers in 2016/17, making it Scotland’s third busiest station.

The second worst score was given for the station serving Gatwick Airport (66 per cent), followed by Oxford (67 per cent) and Clapham Junction (69 per cent).

There was a 90% satisfaction rating at Edinburgh Waverley, with the figure rising to 91% among passengers at Glasgow Central station.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “While Glasgow Queen Street is being redeveloped it’s vital the ScotRail Alliance continues to talk to passengers about the improvements and makes sure staff are on hand to help.

“Investment in stations can improve passengers’ satisfaction when targeted at features which make a difference to their experience.

“Passengers’ top priorities for stations include arrival time information, waiting rooms and the overall look and feel of the station.”

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail industry, said: “As part of the partnership railway’s long-term plan, and to deliver on our commitment to boost local communities, we’re investing to improve 178 small and medium-sized stations right across the country.”

Transport Focus surveyed more than 28,000 passengers, with 56 stations where at least 100 people responded included in the ranking.