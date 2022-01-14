Grassmarket: Fire engines attend 'false alarm' at Thomson's Court after smoke detector activated

Three fire appliances were sent out, however, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was a ‘false alarm.'

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:45 pm

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Thomson’s Court at the Grassmarket area in Edinburgh just before 3pm.

Three fire appliances attended after SFRS said a smoke alarm was activated in a building in the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service attended the scene at Thomson's Court, Grassmarket in Edinburgh after a smoke alarm was activated (Photo: Matt Donlan).

However, the service confirmed that the incident was ‘a false alarm’.

A SFRS spokesperson added that “all was safe and well" following the incident on Friday.

