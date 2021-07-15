Haymarket trains: Scotrail unable to run services as points failure at Edinburgh junction affects Glasgow Queen Street and Fife services

A points failure at a train junction at Haymarket has affected multiple services from Glasgow and to Fife, leading to a cancellation of services across these routes.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:02 pm
ScotRail services across Glasgow, Edinburgh and Fife are affected. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
Network Rail has sent engineers to the scene after reports of a points failure at Haymarket West Junction on Thursday afternoon.

The failure has affected services that are travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh and Edinburgh to Fife.

The disruption means ScotRail are currently unable to run services for these routes.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We've received reports of a points failure at Haymarket West Junction, which is affecting services that are travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh and from Edinburgh to Fife.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Network Rail Scotland has informed us of a points failure in the Haymarket area, which means we're currently unable to run services from Queen Street to Edinburgh, and from Edinburgh to Fife.”

Replacement bus services are currently in place.

