Heavy delays on M8, M9 and A89 after multi-vehicle crash at Hermiston Gait

A multi-vehicle crash at Hermiston Gait has resulted in heavy delays for motorists on the M8, M9 and A89 this morning.

The crash occurred at around 6.30am on the M8 eastbound at J1 Hermiston Gait Roundabout on to the City Bypass.

It is understood three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police and TRISS are currently in attendance.

It is not yet known if there have been injuries.

One lane was closed with all lanes restricted and queues towards J4 Whitburn.

The incident is also causing delays on the M9 southbound and the A89 through Newbridge.

Travel time is reported to be up to 50 minutes.

The incident was reported as clear with all lanes open at 8.15am. However congestion remains on the M8 eastbound towards Hermiston Gait and on the M9.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital