Heavy police presence in Bruntsfield down to ‘minor traffic incident’

Police Scotland have confirmed that the presence of several police cars and officers in Bruntsfield was down to what they describe as a ‘minor road traffic incident’.

The heavy police presence was noted on Twitter by concerned residents with one local posting: “Does anyone know whats happening in Bruntsfield at the moment? Looks like a major incident.”

Police Scotland confirmed that though it looked like a major incident, it was in fact an accident involving one motor vehicle in which the female driver received minor injuries.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the reason for the number of emergency vehicles, which included several police cars, a fire engine and an ambulance, was that there had been reports that the driver involved had been trapped in her vehicle.

However, the police confirmed that when their officers arrived on scene at 1.20pm, these reports were found to be inaccurate and the driver was quickly treated by the paramedics.

