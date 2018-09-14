Heavy rain creates 'added delays' around Edinburgh City Bypass

Heavy rain has exacerbated delays around the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon.

Traffic Scotland has reported congestion on the A720 bypass road westbound between Millerhill and Dreghorn. It says there are "added delays" due to rain and because of an earlier collision at Lasswade.

Weather warnings have been issued to drivers in the Fife, the Lothians and Borders regions following today's heavy downpours.

The Edinburgh City bypass is also busy eastbound between Hermiston Gait and Baberton, as well as around Sheriffhall.