HGV breakdown on busy Edinburgh road causes major rush hour delays

A broken down lorry on the city’s Ferry Road is causing major tailbacks this evening.

The breakdown occurred on the westbound side of the road, just before Inverleith Row.

A tweet by Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by the council’s roads team, said: “Main issue tonight is still the broken down HGV on westbound Ferry Road just before Inverleith Row.

“Big queues back towards the North Junction Street junction.”

The tweet also advised that buses are currently being diverted as a result of the breakdown.

