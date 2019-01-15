Historic ammunition discovered at St James Centre site: What we know so far

Have your say

The discovery of historic ammunition at the new St James Centre site has sparked a major emergency response in Edinburgh.

Emergency services, including police, amublance and bomb disposal squad are in attendance. Picture: Contributed

Here’s what we know so far

-The area has now been reopened.

-Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance service and bomb disposal squad are in attendance at the new St James Centre building site.

-The incident was reported to police at around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 15 January.

-A police cordon is in place at Elder Street and Multrees Walk to ensure the safety of the public.

-There is currently no pedestrian access to Edinburgh Bus Station via Queen Street but the station remains open to passengers and vehicles.

-It is believed workers will not get back on site today while police deal with the incident.

