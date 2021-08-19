How will I be affected by ScotRail's timetable changes? Route-by-route proposals in full

Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High

Current off-peak service of two trains per hour retained compared to every 15 minutes daytime Monday to Saturday pre-pandemic.

Additional services introduced Monday to Friday to provide four trains per hour during peak hours.

Long-term plan for four trains per hour on Saturdays, with additional Monday to Friday peak capacity “when demand increases”.

Edinburgh to Aberdeen

Continue to provide one train per hour in most hours, calling at limited stations, with LNER services operating in the other hours.

Glasgow to Aberdeen

Continue to operate one train per hour, calling at limited stations.

Edinburgh and Glasgow to Inverness

Ten trains per day northbound and 11 trains per day southbound, retimed “to offer a better overall service between Inverness and Perth”, with services only calling at Stirling south of Perth.

Services between Inverness and Edinburgh will operate via Stirling to provide Stirling with a more frequent direct service to Inverness.

Passengers travelling between Inverness and Edinburgh or Glasgow will change at Stirling rather than Perth.

Glasgow to Ayr

Continue to provide four trains per hour during peak periods, with two or three trains per hour in off-peak periods, and one train per hour in the evenings.

Glasgow to Ardrossan and Largs

Continue to provide two trains per hour during the day with one train per hour to Largs in the evening and services to Ardrossan to connect with ferries.

Glasgow to Inverclyde

Four trains per hour between Gourock and Glasgow during peak hours, two or three trains per hour between the peaks, and one train per hour in the evening.

One train per hour between Glasgow and Wemyss Bay all day with an additional peak train in each direction.

Glasgow to Paisley Canal

Continue to provide two trains per hour during the day with one train per hour in the evening.

Glasgow to Barrhead and Kilmarnock

Continue to provide two trains per hour between Glasgow and Kilmarnock with one train per hour calling at all stations and one train per hour calling at limited stations, and additional services between Glasgow and Barrhead during peak hours.

Glasgow to East Kilbride

Continue to provide two trains per hour during the day with up to four trains per hour during peak periods, and one train per hour in the evening.

Glasgow-Neilston/Newton/Cathcart Circle

Two trains per hour between Glasgow and Neilston with one train per hour in the evening.

Two trains per hour between Glasgow and Newton with one train per hour in the evening, with a limited Cathcart Circle service.

During peak hours, additional services will be provided to or from Neilston and Newton, and on the Cathcart Circle.

Argyle Line

Continue to provide two trains per hour on each route via Glasgow Central Low Level for most of the day, with additional peak capacity of one train in each direction between Carstairs and Glasgow.

Reintroduce services between Lanark and Glasgow Central to provide two trains per hour during the day and one train per hour in the evening.

The majority of services are planned via Bellshill, but a small number will be direct between Motherwell and Uddingston due to capacity constraints.

Edinburgh-Helensburgh/Springburn/Milngavie/Balloch

Two trains per hour during the day between Edinburgh and Helensburgh, Springburn and Milngavie, and Airdrie and Balloch, with additional peak services between Edinburgh and Milngavie.

In the evening, the service is reduced to two trains per hour between Edinburgh and Helensburgh and between Springburn and Balloch, with Milngavie served by the Argyle Line.

Glasgow to Anniesland

Continue to provide two trains per hour during the day with one train per hour in the evening.

Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk Grahamston/Cumbernauld

Service via Cumbernauld will no longer operate in full, “reducing the number of services on this corridor, providing an opportunity for performance to improve”.

Provide one train per hour between Glasgow and Falkirk Grahamston via Stepps until early evening and one train per hour all day between Glasgow and Cumbernauld via Stepps.

Passengers travelling between stations such as Cumbernauld and Edinburgh will be able to change trains at Falkirk Grahamston.

Passengers travelling between Polmont, Linlithgow and Edinburgh will be served by services between Dunblane and Edinburgh and will continue to be served by services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

The reduction in the number of services between Edinburgh and Falkirk “is expected to improve performance, along with increasing service occupancy rates and reducing costs”.

Edinburgh to North Berwick/Dunbar

No major changes but timetable will depend on the outcome of the East Coast Main Line timetable consultation being undertaken by cross-Border operators.

The Saturday timetable will remain as one train per hour but subject to review in future timetables.

Edinburgh to Tweedbank

Continue to provide two trains per hour between Edinburgh and Tweedbank during peak hours with one train per hour for the rest of the day.

Through services between Tweedbank, South Gyle and Glenrothes with Thornton will all terminate or start at Edinburgh Waverley.

The Saturday timetable will increase to provide two trains per hour during the day.

The departure times from Tweedbank and Edinburgh have been changed as part of the East Coast Main Line May 2022 timetable recast.

Edinburgh to Fife/Perth/Dundee

New timetable with:

One train per hour between Edinburgh and Dundee calling at all stations via Kirkcaldy.

One train per hour between Edinburgh and Perth calling at all stations via Dunfermline.

One train per hour between Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy calling at all stations via Kinghorn.

One train per hour between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton calling at all stations via Dunfermline.

Additional peak capacity will be provided between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton via both Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

Through services between Fife and Tweedbank will be discontinued, and passengers will have to change trains at Edinburgh Waverley.

The evening timetable will provide one train per hour to Dundee and one train per hour to Kirkcaldy.

The timetable will "offer better connectivity between Dundee and stations in Fife, Perth and stations in Fife, and between stations within Fife”.

The journey time for some passengers between Perth and Edinburgh will increase, but there will be “frequent journey opportunities available” by changing at Stirling.

Glasgow to Perth/Dundee/Arbroath

Regular timetable of:

One train per hour between Glasgow and Dundee calling at all stations between Stirling and Dundee, to allow calls to be removed from Glasgow-Aberdeen services such as at Invergowrie and Gleneagles;

One train per hour between Dundee and Arbroath, with a morning peak direct service to Perth and an evening peak return.

The timetable “will offer better connectivity between Dundee and Glasgow with a more frequent service between the four cities on the corridor, offering a regular hourly service for the smaller intermediate communities”.

Edinburgh to Stirling/Dunblane

Two trains per hour between Edinburgh and Dunblane during the day, calling at all stations, and then one train per hour in the evenings.

Future timetables “will explore how to increase capacity on the corridor between Edinburgh, Falkirk, Stirling and Dunblane during peak periods should an increase in demand warrant enhancements”.

Glasgow to Stirling/Alloa

Continue to provide two trains per hour during the day with one train per hour in the evening between Glasgow, Stirling and Alloa.

Services that previously terminated at Dunblane will be diverted to Alloa.

A more frequent service between Glasgow and Dundee calling at Bridge of Allan and Dunblane will give these communities a regular hourly service to Glasgow.

Additional peak capacity for Bishopbriggs, Lenzie and Croy will be provided through Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High services initially and if demand outstrips capacity, options to increase capacity will be explored in future timetables.

Glasgow to Edinburgh via Shotts/Carstairs

Continue to provide one or two trains per hour on the route via Shotts.

Reintroduce the most popular services on the Carstairs route but ScotRail “are not able to reintroduce a full service” because of insufficient drivers due to the impact of Covid-19 on training”.

