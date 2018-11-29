Huge search for missing Scots couple stood down overnight

The search for a Scottish couple whose car was found washed up on a beach amid bad weather has been stood down for the day.

James and Susan Kenneavy’s grey Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach near Stranraer in south-west Scotland about 7:30am on Thursday.

Jim and Susan Kennedy have not been seen since Wednesday

Heavy rain led to flooding on the Drummore coastal road on Wednesday and search teams worked into the night on Thursday looking for the couple.

Air, sea and land searches continued today, but have now been stood down.

Police Scotland said search teams would return to the area over the weekend.

A force spokesman said: “We were assisted by the local lifeboats, Galloway Mountain Rescue Team, Coastguard and Rescue 936 search helicopter as we continued our search of Luce Bay.

“At this time the search has been stood down. However, 20 members of Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team will deploy tomorrow to continue the coastline search.

“Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area tonight and over the weekend.”

Officers said the couple had not been seen at home and had not been in touch with family.

Inspector Craig Nicolson, from Dumfries and Galloway Police, said: “We are very worried about Mr and Mrs Kenneavy.

“We know the Drummore coastal road was closed last night due to coastal flooding, but I would ask anyone who saw the vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the couple to contact Police Scotland.”

The couple are believed to be in their 70s.

Police fear their car may have been washed into the sea from the coastal road at Drummer, which was closed several times on Wednesday and overnight because of the huge seas and waves that flooded the road.

The car was found at the bottom of an embankment by workmen who were out to clear the road. The couple who live in Drummore village are well-known locally.