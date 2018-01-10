Humza Yousaf signals action on poor ScotRail performance

Transport minister Humza Yousaf signalled today he will order performance improvements from the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail after declaring it "hasn't been to the standard I'd expect".

The move comes just over a year after the rail group was told by Mr Yousaf to introduce a performance improvement plan following a fall in punctuality, which has remained in force since.

Punctuality figures for the last month have yet to be published but industry sources told The Scotsman it had been a "bad period" for both track and train problems.

In the previous period - the four weeks to 9 December - 83.3 per cent of trains arrived within five minutes of time - the official measure.

That followed The Scotsman revealing in November that performance had fallen for a third consecutive month, to 83.1 per cent.

Mr Yousaf tweeted: "Recent Scotrail performance hasn't been to standard I'd expect, even during challenging Autumn/Winter conditions.

ScotRail has been subject to a performance improvement plan since autumn 2016. Picture: Getty Images

"This morning peak perfomance is at 93 per cent - much better - but passengers need & expect consistency.

"Putting together plans for coming months to ensure performance improves."

The Scotsman understands the minister is working closely with the ScotRail Alliance to see what more can be done to improve performance, before agreeing a plan of action.

READ MORE: ScotRail punctuality down for third month in a row

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman Jamie Greene said: “The minister says in his tweet he is 'putting together plans to deliver a better service in the coming months'.

"It begs the question, what has been doing for the last 18 months since his appointment?

"He has clearly lost his grip on ScotRail.

“Questions have to be asked not just of ScotRail’s performance this winter, but that of the SNP government itself.”

BACKGROUND: ScotRail perfomance slumps after major disruptive incidents