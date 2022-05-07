Hundreds of ScotRail trains cancelled this weekend by Coatbridge derailment and drivers' pay dispute

More than 250 services across the Central Belt will be fully or partly cancelled on Saturday and Sunday after an empty ScotRail train came off the tracks at Coatbridge on a secondary Glasgow-Edinburgh line via Bathgate late on Friday.

ScotRail has warned that an unspecified “significant number” of services will be cancelled on Sunday because of a combination of the derailment and many drivers not volunteering for overtime, on which Sunday trains depend.

It remains unclear which routes will be affected, but there could be disruption across the country.

The derailment involved wheels on five carriages of the six-carriage train coming off the rails as it passed a set of points at a junction at Coatbridge Sunnyside while being moved from the Yoker depot in Glasgow and Bathgate.

ScotRail said it would cause disruption until the end of Sunday, with no trains running between Shettleston in Glasgow and Bathgate.

It has disrupted trains from Helensburgh, Balloch and Milngavie which use the line.

Services have been reduced to hourly on Helensburgh-Shettleston, Edinburgh-Bathgate and Balloch-Bellgrove.

Network Rail engineers working to re-rail the train. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Replacement buses are operating between Shettleston and Bathgate, calling at all stations.

However, passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow are urged to use the main route via Falkirk High.

ScotRail said the cause of the incident remained unclear but the train had been travelling at a “very low speed”.

The line at Coatbridge is expected to stay shut until the end of Sunday. Picture: Donald Stirling

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “We’re sorry to customers who are experiencing disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Engineers are on site and working round the clock to get the train back on the tracks and return services to normal as quickly as possible.

"However, we’re expecting some disruption for the remainder of the weekend.”

Mr Simpson added: "We are expecting a driver shortage over the coming days, which means some services will be cancelled.

Wheels of five of the six carriages came off the tracks in the derailment. Picture: Donald Stirling

"Customers are asked to check their journey before travelling by downloading the ScotRail app or visiting scotrail.co.uk.

"We are reliant on drivers working overtime – known as rest day working – because of delays to training new drivers caused by the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, since the drivers’ union Aslef announced its intention to recommend a ballot for strike action after receiving an offer of a 2.2 per cent pay increase, a significant number of drivers have declined to make themselves available for overtime/rest day working.