In pictures: Edinburgh’s failed ‘robot’ car park

It opened to great fanfare and was billed as the future of multi-story car parking.

The £5 million Autosafe “Sky Park”, was hailed as the Britain’s most technologically advanced multi-storey when it opened in 2001, but has been gathering dust since its operator went into receivership in 2003

The 600-space facility – on Morrison Street – used robots to park and retrieve vehicles which allowed cars to be “stacked” in a way that took up half the space of its ­competitors. It is understood the cost of running the robotics forced administrators to all but close the development.