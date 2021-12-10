Increase in ScotRail staff members self-isolating amid Omicron variant spike

ScotRail confirmed that they have seen a sharp increase in the number of workers testing positive or self-isolating as a result close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid

Last week ScotRail had 38 staff isolating, however, amid an increase in cases, the number has this week rise to 50 members of staff.

Services, mainly across the central belt of Scotland, have been affected with Scotrail urging customers to check their journeys before travelling, either through apps or their social media channel.

ScotRail also confirmed that they were continuing to monitor timetables based on government guidance.

David Ross, ScotRail Communications Director, said: “We’re sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to COVID.

“We are working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in difficult circumstances.”

The number of staff self isolating is expected to grow after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed household contacts of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland will be forced to self-isolate regardless of testing negative for the virus.

She said: “Given that Omicron is now becoming dominant, our response to it has to be more general.

“Our advice will be that all household contacts of any confirmed Covid case should isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative PCR test.