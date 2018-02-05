Initial work to start for Sheriffhall flyover

GROUND investigation work for the new flyover at the Sheriffhall junction is to start next Monday.

The Scottish Government announced the flyover plans last year in a bid to tackle congestion and long delays and the A720 City Bypass.

Funding for the revamp of what has been dubbed “Edinburgh’s worst roundabout” was included in the Capital’s £1 billion City Deal.

Ground investigations are expected to last about three months.

Transport Scotland said there would be no disruption at peak periods, but some overnight lane closures on the roundabout, the westbound A720 and A7 and A6106 would be needed to allow work to be carried out safely.

A spokesperson said: “These ground investigations are a vital part of the design work to build a flyover at Sheriffhall.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these works will cause and would thank road users and local people in advance for their patience during the works.”