Joy as Edinburgh residents to be given ‘granny pass’ visitor parking permits

Thousands of city centre residents are to be given visitor parking permits following the Evening News’ Give Grans a Pass campaign.

The council said it would be introducing a visitor pass scheme after we highlighted concerns about the impact which charges of up to £60 a day for on-street parking would have had on family life. Concerns that this would make welcoming weekend visitors all but impossible were raised by city centre residents, politicians and campaigners.

The council said today that it would enact plans – approved by the previous administration – which will see visitors’ parking permits introduced in the city centre (parking zones 1-8) with an additional allocation for those with special care needs.

The scheme will allow residents to buy short-term parking permits for their visitors at a lower cost and for longer periods of time than in pay and display bays. Similar to the terms in the city’s outlying parking zone areas, disabled persons’ blue badge holders will be able to apply for more than normal allowance of visitors’ permits and at half the standard price.

Debbie Baird, who lives in the West End with husband Matt Acton and three-year-old son Alex, spoke of her delight at the decision, saying visitor permits would allow her family and friends to continue visiting on a Sunday.

The 42-year-old communications consultant said: “I am pleased on behalf of all the families that the council has recognised the importance of visitor passes to the public.

“I believe extra fees would have deterred people from coming into the city centre on a Sunday so it is great that my mum and dad will still be able to travel and see us.”

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, the city’s transport convener, said: “Our parking action plan was approved back in 2016, with the clear aim of providing parking improvements that would benefit a broad range of people, including city centre residents, their families and friends.”

She said that the parking scheme approved by the previous administration would be enacted as part of the plans.

“This, along with the introduction of shared use and Sunday parking, will allow easier parking for both local residents and their visitors on the same terms as other parking zones across the city,” she added.

“Many visitors have options about how they can travel and we really hope that most will choose to travel, where possible, by public transport or foot and bike. This would produce a quieter, more pleasant city centre for everyone.”