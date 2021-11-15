Network Rail Scotland announced the incident shortly before 3pm on Monday and said that the line was closed because of the risk that the vehicle may fall onto the tracks below.

It said it was working with emergency services, including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), to safely remove the road vehicle from the embankment.

ScotRail has updated travellers saying that the incident doesn’t impact its services to or from Aberdeen, but it does affect services between Edinburgh, Perth and Inverness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.18pm on Monday, November 15, to reports of a vehicle on the railway embankment near the B937 south of Cupar.

“Operations control immediately mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the scene where they are working alongside Network Rail and emergency service partners."

More as we have it...

Ladybank to Perth railway incident: Vehicle poses risk of 'falling onto tracks' as train line closed for safety

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.