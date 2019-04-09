Leith Street to close to motorists for THREE weeks

Leith Street is set to close to motorists for three months in May with traffic diversions expected to be in place.

The closure will be in place from 7pm on May 5 to 7am on May 25 from Waterloo Place to Greenside Row.

A number of road closures will be in place around Leith Street including Calton Road and diversions will be set up so motorists can navigate their way around the city.

The closure will see only pedestrians and cyclists allowed to pass using a covered walkway while cyclists will have to dismount.

Leith Street was closed off to vehicles on September 4 2017 to allow major works for the £1 billion new St James development.

New sewers as well as gas and water pipes were also installed.

Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.