Letter: Potholes make Edinburgh look like a neglected city in a developing nation

THE condition of Edinburgh’s roads make it look like a neglected city in a developing nation, writes Kinross resident Malcolm Parkin.

The overall impression was of a neglected city somewhere in the Third world. This is the Capital of my country, and I was ashamed. What must visitors think of us.

The proposed extension to the tram system should be abandoned, and that money urgently spent on properly repairing the roads.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross

