List of unfinished jobs on Queensferry Crossing revealed

A list of 23 unfinished jobs on the newly-opened Queensferry Crossing which will take until September to complete was published by today.

Tasks include laying concrete, painting and various snagging work, according to Transport Scotland.

“Architectural lighting” to illuminate the £1.35 billion structure has also to be done, the Scottish Government agency said.

The bridge opened on 30 August, but one carriageway has already been closed for five days for repairs after surfacing around expansion joints was laid too high.

The list was published by the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs and connectivity committee after members requested the information when they questioned bridge officials in November.

In a letter to the committee, Transport Scotland said the work had to be complete within a year of the bridge opening.

Major transport infrastructure projects director Michelle Rennie said: “Finishing works and snagging are to be completed within the first year of the five-year defects correction period.

“This means that the contractor has until 30 September 2018 to complete the remaining outstanding works and snagging

“The programme for undertaking these works is determined by the contractor.

“However, this is subject to change for a variety of reasons including weather sensitivities, availability of resource and progress on other activities.”

