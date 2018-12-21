LNER runs extra London-Scotland trains after Gatwick drone disruption

Have your say

Extra Edinburgh-London trains are being laid on by LNER today to help air passengers caught up in the Gatwick Airport drones closure.

The additional services are the 9:03am King's Cross to Edinburgh and the 3pm Edinburgh to King's Cross.

The 2:30pm King's Cross to Newcastle is also being extended to Edinburgh.

The train operator is also offering free travel between London and Edinburgh for passengers whose flights were cancelled.

Managing director David Horne tweeted: "Good work by our team overnight to arrange a couple of extra @LNER services today, to help with the continuing disruption to flights between #Gatwick and Scotland."

The move came as the UK's second busiest airport re-opened today after being closed since Wednesday night following drone being repeatedly spotted inside its perimeter.

More than 120,000 passengers have been delayed and a further 126,000 are due to fly from the West Sussex airport today.

Police are still trying to trace the drone operator.

A total of 145 out of today's scheduled 837 flights from Gatwick have been cancelled as aircraft are out of position.

Flights search firm Skyscanner said today would be the busiest day of the year for flights from the UK .

It reported a 31 per cent increase in online searches early today compared to a week ago as disrupted passengers sought alternative flights.

