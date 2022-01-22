Most LNER services along its 956-mile East Coast route will see a timetable increase, starting on February 14.

Like many other train operators, LNER had been running a reduced timetable, due the impact of staff sickness caused by the recent Covid surge.

However, the train operator said it is now seeing fewer staff absences, which it expects to continue.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be increasing our timetable from the 14th February 2022, connecting even more customers across our route just in time for half-term school holidays in parts of the country and Valentine’s Day.

“Like many in the transport sector, we have been impacted by staff absence due to Covid and had to make some changes to our services to minimise inconvenience for our customers. We are now seeing fewer staff absences and expect that to continue, so we’re looking forward to increasing our services and encouraging more people to discover our destinations and legendary customer experience.”

LNER will also reintroduce their range of hot meals, which are complimentary for First Class customers.

The train operator runs trains from all seven of Scotland’s cities, as well as 14 other Scottish destinations, to London King's Cross. Their trains also stop at other travel destinations in England, such as Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Newcastle, Durham and York.

