Lochend Road near Newbridge is closed for a second day due to a burst water main.

There is currently no timescale for the reopening of the road, which shut yesterday (Monday) between the A8 and Hallyards Road.

@edintravel tweeted: "Newbridge roundabout - eastbound queues on the A89 from B800 junction, westbound queues on Glasgow Road from the airport junction.

"Lochend Road remains closed between A8 and Hallyards Road for burst water main."

We'll bring you more as we have it.