Long delays on Leith Street due to broken down car

Have your say

A broken down car near one of Edinburgh city centre’s busiest roundabouts is causing major delays this morning.

It’s understood the vehicle is currently stalled on the A900 Leith Street Northbound between Waterloo Place and Broughton Street at the Picardy Place roundabout outside John Lewis.

The lane is partially blocked and traffic is queuing on London Road, Elm row and the surroundng area.

One driver said Laing O’Rourke staff from the St James centre building site is helping to direct traffic.

Bus passengers are also facing delays of up to 15 minutes on Leith Street from London Road.

Elsewhere, road users are being advised to use extra caution due to “white out” fog conditions near Edinburgh Airport and on the Queensferry Crossing.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital