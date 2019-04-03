Lorry sheds its load on outskirts of Edinburgh

Have your say

A lorry has shed its load on the outskirts of the Capital.

Steel rods fell from the vehicle at the Hermiston Park and Ride roundabout, off the A71.

Police Scotland were alerted to the incident just after 9.20am.

It is understood the driver was clearing the scene and short delays were being experienced by motorists.

