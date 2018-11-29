Lothian Buses contactless payment: When will it be rolled out in Edinburgh?

Lothiancountry has announced it will be launching contactless payment options on their buses this weekend.

From Saturday, 1 December, instead of hunting for loose change, passengers travelling between Edinburgh and West Lothian will be able to simply tap their card or phone to pay for their fare.

And while it’s difficult to find a flaw in Lothian Buses’ vital service, many locals are becoming impatient for the roll out of contactless payment across all fleets in Edinburgh and the Lothians - but it looks like they won’t have to wait too long.

In a tweet posted this morning, Lothian Buses appeared to confirm to an Edinburgh Evening News reader that contactless payment methods will be “rolling out across 2019”.

The transport firm added that they will be posting updates on their website and social media when more information is available.

Lothian Buses replied to an Evening News reader regarding the timeframe of when contactless payment will be introduced across all fleets.

Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

