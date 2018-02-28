Lothian Buses remain suspended on Thursday morning

Bus services remain suspended in Edinburgh on Thursday morning after more snow fell overnight.

Lothian Buses say they will review the situation every hour, but for the meantime only the Airlink 100 airport bus will be running.

The firm is providing a live feed for members of the public to keep track of bus services and roads they are unable to serve.

For the latest information click here.

A statement read: “Further to the advice from government agencies regarding the red weather warning, services on Lothian, East Coast Buses and Edinburgh Bus Tours continue to be suspended this morning. Airlink 100 will continue to run approximately every 15 minutes.

“We will reassess the situation at 7am and hourly thereafter. Please bear with us, we are doing everything we can. Stay safe, stay informed and check our social feeds for the most up to date information.

Snow in Edinburgh has caused many buses to be delayed and cancelled. Pic by Heidi Young

“Our resources will be focused on our social channels so please refrain from calling where you can.

“If you’re a member of staff and are unable to attend work today, please private message us for further information, it’s important you stay safe.”