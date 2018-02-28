Lothian Buses stop running due to snow

Have your say

BUS services are to stop running through the city centre from 7pm because of the extreme weather conditions.

The bus firm says the airport bus will run as normal and the morning provision will be reviewed overnight.

The firm is providing a live feed for members of the public to keep track of bus services and roads they are unable to serve.

For the latest information click here.

It comes after most airlines cancelled their flights to and from Edinburgh airport due to the adverse weather conditions.

ScotRail has also urged people to go home now as it prepares to shut down part of the network by 6pm.

Snow in Edinburgh has caused many buses to be delayed and cancelled. Pic by Heidi Young

It said there would be no trains in the red warning area around the Central Belt from 6pm until 10am tomorrow.