M8 crash: A major motorway is closed after an accident near Livingston

An accident on the M8 has lead to a closure near Livingston.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:55 pm

Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers that the M8 is currently closed at Junction 3 following a road traffic accident.

The alternative routes in that area are already looking much busier than usual.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Man claims wet cement was thrown at him after a dispute over a ...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A major motorway is closed after an accident near Livingston
LivingstonCoronavirus