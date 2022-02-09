M8 crash: A major motorway is closed after an accident near Livingston
An accident on the M8 has lead to a closure near Livingston.
Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers that the M8 is currently closed at Junction 3 following a road traffic accident.
The alternative routes in that area are already looking much busier than usual.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
Read More
A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.