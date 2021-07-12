The collision happened on the M8 near Bathgate at junction 3A westbound at about 3.25pm on Monday.

It is currently unclear as to whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.

Traffic watchdog Traffic Scotland warned motorists both lanes on the motorway heading westbound are blocked and traffic queues are stretching back as far as Livingston

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.25pm on Monday, 12 July, to a report of a two car crash on the M8, junction 3A westbound. One lane is blocked while the vehicles are recovered.”

More as we have it.

Two-vehicle crash happened near junction 3A on the M8 picture: Google maps

