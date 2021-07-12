M8 crash Bathgate: Lanes closed and delays to traffic following collision
Two vehicles have crashed on a motorway causing lane closures and delays to traffic.
The collision happened on the M8 near Bathgate at junction 3A westbound at about 3.25pm on Monday.
It is currently unclear as to whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.
Traffic watchdog Traffic Scotland warned motorists both lanes on the motorway heading westbound are blocked and traffic queues are stretching back as far as Livingston
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 3.25pm on Monday, 12 July, to a report of a two car crash on the M8, junction 3A westbound. One lane is blocked while the vehicles are recovered.”
More as we have it.