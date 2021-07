Accoring to Traffic Scotland, traffic is queuing back to Junction 13.

Police are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route if possible.

All lanes westbound between J14-15 on the M8 are closed due to a police incident.

More updates to follow.

