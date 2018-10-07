M8 motorway closed in one direction after multiple-vehicle crash

Have your say

Eastbound traffic on Scotland’s busiest road came to a standstill earlier today after a serious road accident.

Police attended a road traffic collision at 12.20, half a mile past Junction 6 on the M8 Eastbound.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash and all vehicles heading east stopped while emergency services were on the scene.

At 14:00 the road was cleared and traffic is moving once again.

Casualty details have not been released but early reports suggest no-one was seriously injured.

Witnesses at the scene reported a car lying overturned on it’s roof with debris surrounding the wreckage.

Ross Purvis told the Evening News he had seen at least “three cars involved” while passing the scene.

All emergency services are in attendance and latest updates from Traffic Scotland show traffic at a standstill back to the A73 Junction.